Beats by Dre Signs Bronny James to Company-First NIL Deal

Beats by Dre announced a new partnership on Monday, this time with the son of NBA star LeBron James.

Bronny James, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, becomes the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company.

It’s only fitting that the high schooler would sign with Beats by Dre since his father was the first athlete to sign with the company back in 2008.

Beats by Dre dropped an advertisement of the father–son duo playing pick-up basketball in what appears to be their backyard. LeBron starts by listening to classical music in his earbuds, and then Bronny appears listening to rap music.

This isn’t the first major NIL deal the young James has signed. Just last week, Nike Basketball announced its partnership with James, making him just the fifth student-athlete to sign with the brand.

These deals come as James is currently evaluating the college basketball environment. Unlike his father, the high schooler plans to play in college. Schools such as Ohio State, Oregon and USC are rumored to be actively recruiting the young basketball star.

