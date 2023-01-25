Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers "host" the "visiting" Los Angeles Clippers at their mutual home court, Crypto.com Arena.

But it appears that a certain purple and gold superstar may not be available.

As was the case last night, LeBron James continues to be questionable due to that darn sore left ankle, per the NBA's newest injury report.

Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis), and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) are all still sidelined with their various maladies. The newest Laker, forward Rui Hachimura (who might even start when he joins LA), is still en route to the team as he undergoes a physical and other preparatory requirements.