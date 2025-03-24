Magic Johnson Reveals What Could Hurt Lakers in Postseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a bit of a rut. They have not played their best basketball lately, losing six of their last nine games.
Injuries have had a significant impact on their play lately, but their most recent game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday was not encouraging at all. The only good news about Saturday's match was that the Lakers were healthy for the first time since late February. The bad news, however, was the entire game.
L.A. was dog-walked against a Bulls team who will be lucky to capture the No. 8 seed in the East. It was not an encouraging game for the Lakers. Not only liked what they saw, including legendary Laker and Hall of Famer, Magic Johnson.
Johnson was not happy with the Lakers' play and added how this may be a cause for concern in the playoffs.
Johnson's concerns are valid. While the Lakers have had much success on the defensive end in the second half of the season, they have not been the same as of late.
The Bulls shredded the Lakers' defense. Chicago shot at an inane clip, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from three. The Bulls shot 78.6 percent on twos in the first half and 73.7 percent on threes in the second half.
Chicago was red-hot, but their performance may have exposed some concerns for the Lakers' defense.
L.A.’s defensive scheme often concedes three-point attempts, many of them uncontested. This approach has been highly effective when opponents fail to capitalize on their opportunities from deep. Between Jan. 19 and March 8, the Lakers held their opponents below 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 23 consecutive games.
However, once that streak ended, their defensive vulnerability was evident. In losses to the Nets, Bucks, and Nuggets, all three teams shot at least 40 percent from three-point range, highlighting a potential Achilles' heel for L.A.
The postseason presents a different level of competition, where every team is a legitimate threat. If the Lakers’ defensive approach continues to allow open perimeter looks, it could prove costly in a deep playoff run.
That said, it’s worth noting that L.A. wasn’t at full strength in those recent matchups. Ultimately, this concern may not amount to much if the team is healthy.
When fully intact, the Lakers have demonstrated their ability to defend at an elite level. They’ll have a legitimate shot to contend if they can regain that form.
