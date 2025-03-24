Where Lakers Stand in Western Conference as Playoffs Quickly Approach?
With just 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a strong position as April begins.
Despite experiencing ups and downs throughout the year, they have maintained a competitive standing in the Western Conference. Injuries have impacted their play recently, but if they can regain their rhythm, they still have a realistic chance of finishing as high as the No. 2 seed.
However, a rough stretch could push them down the standings, possibly into the play-in tournament—an outcome they would certainly want to avoid.
As of now, the Lakers hold a 43-27 record, placing them fourth in the West ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Orlando Magic.
They are 2.5 games behind the No. 2 seed and hold the same margin over the No. 6 seed. While they’ve dropped two of their last home games, their overall home record remains impressive at 28-9.
On the road, however, they have struggled slightly, going 15-18. Within their division, they have been dominant with a 12-3 record, and they have also excelled in conference play, posting a 30-13 mark.
The Lakers have firmly established themselves as one of the top teams in the league, and although the Oklahoma City Thunder are widely viewed as the favorites to come out of the Western Conference, many believe the Lakers could challenge them in the postseason.
That potential matchup is still a long way off, but for now, the team’s focus will be on getting healthy, building momentum, and entering the playoffs in peak form.
The road ahead won’t be easy. The Lakers have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, with crucial matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets (twice), Oklahoma City Thunder (twice), Golden State Warriors, and Indiana Pacers. Their direct competition for the No. 2 seed also faces challenging schedules—the Rockets rank 10th in difficulty, the Nuggets 12th, the Grizzlies ninth, and the Warriors 17th.
Ultimately, if the Lakers can get back to full strength and play at the level they’ve shown at their best, their seeding won’t be the defining factor.
What will matter most is their ability to stay healthy, build chemistry, and be fully prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way when the playoffs arrive.
