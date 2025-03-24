Luka Doncic Father Drops Major Hint at Sons' Future With Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their push toward the postseason as they look to go after another NBA title. With stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic running the show, the Lakers believe that they can take down anyone in their way.
But any good front office is thinking toward the future as well as the current times. James will be retiring soon but is likely to remain with the Lakers until then.
However, Doncic is the wild card in everything. Doncic is eligible to sign an extension this summer but his desire to do so with the Lakers remains a little uncertain.
Doncic has seemed to enjoy his time with the Lakers so far but nothing is guaranteed. Since he came over to Los Angeles, there have been questions about what his plans were down the line.
But Doncic's father Sasa recently dropped some new comments that could hint at his future plans. While his father doesn't speak for him, it could be an indication of things to come.
"He might be the reason why they're coming back so this has to be a motivation for him for the future. And we know that Luka plays better when the pressure is bigger. I just believe that he is born for this city and this city is made for him. I won't say literally but it fits with his character. I believe he'll succeed there."
The Lakers would love to sign Doncic to a massive extension but that all remains to be seen. Doncic has to decide what is best for him but the Lakers will offer him many reasons to stay with the purple and gold.
Doncic seems able to handle the pressure of playing in Los Angeles, something that not all star players do well. This could be the defining factor in how his long-term plans play out with the Lakers.
But these comments from his father do seem to be positive for the fans of the Lakers. Keeping Doncic with the team long-term is the goal and the organization will likely do whatever they can to make it happen going forward.
