Lakers News: NBA Coaches, Execs Annihilate LA's Offseason Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers were voted as being one of the teams with the "worst moves" of the offseason thus far.

Jun 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks off following the introductory news conference for head coach JJ Redick at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks off following the introductory news conference for head coach JJ Redick at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an offseason to forget. What was supposed to be an offseason that would turn this team around and make the Lakers legitimate contenders has instead left them stuck with virtually the same squad from the previous season. 

It's been an underwhelming offseason, and because of that, the Lakers' inactivity this summer was voted as the 'worst move' of the offseason in a recent survey by NBA personnel. 

In a new ESPN survey, 18 coaches, scouts, and executives voted on the worst offseason move, and the Lakers received one vote. The top three on this lister were Chicago's part in the Demar DeRozan trade, Sacramento's part in the DeRozan trade, and Paul George's signing with the 76ers, each with three votes. 

The Lakers' inactivity this summer has been worrisome. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has done very little to improve the team, aside from re-signing guard Max Christie and LeBron James and drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. 

The Lakers have zero room to improve the roster outside of making a trade. L.A. has been looking for a third-star or more than reliable player to join forces with James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have swung this offseason and missed big time.

Nonetheless, there is still plenty of time to turn this offseason around, not just with any trade but with the right trade. James and Davis have shown they are still the best duo in the league, but they don't have a roster that complements them well enough as they approach the season. 

