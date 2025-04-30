Celtics Make NBA Playoff History in Series-Clinching Win Over Magic
The Boston Celtics slogged through the first half of Game 5 on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.
There the Celtics were, at home, with an opportunity to close the series out on their floor, and they found themselves trailing the Magic 49-47 at halftime after a mediocre shooting half.
But after halftime, the switch flipped.
Boston went on a 36-13 run in the third, thanks to stringing together stops, rebounding well, and of course, burying threes. Boston would go on to outscore the Magic 37-27 in the fourth, and won by 31 in a 120-89 blowout win.
According to NBC Sports Boston researcher Dick Lipe, the 31-point margin of victory is the largest ever in NBA playoff history for a ream trailing at halftime. The previous record was held by the Golden State Warriors, when they trailed by 10 at halftime against the Houston Rockets in 2018 and won the game by 29.
Jayson Tatum scored 35 points, and added 10 assists and eight rebounds. Running mate Jaylen Brown scored 23 points to go along with six assists. Boston shot 56.6% from the floor and 54.2% from three in the win.
The Celtics will face the winner of the series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.