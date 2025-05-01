George Karl Slams Lakers, JJ Redick Following Surprising Playoff Exit
The Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 season ended Wednesday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated them in five games.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Refuses to Answer Question About Playing Future
The Lakers were outmatched by the more physical, bigger, and explosive Timberwolves team. Entering the series, the Lakers were the favorites, but the Timberwolves proved to be too much for L.A., who were punished by Minnesota big time.
The Lakers’ shortcomings in size and physicality ultimately doomed a team that entered the postseason with lofty expectations. As the franchise prepares to turn the page, others around the league haven’t hesitated to poke fun at L.A.’s early exit, including former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl.
Following the Lakers' elimination, Karl took to X and fired off a jab aimed at both the team and JJ Redick, continuing a trend he's become known for on social media.
"Maybe previous coaching experience does matter to be a head coach in the NBA," said Karl.
This is the first of many times Karl has taken a dig at the Lakers. Karl rushes to X more often than not to give his take on the Lakers, and it is normally negative.
This time, he targeted Redick, who had just completed his first-ever season coaching. Redick was under the microscope from the start, considering he is coaching the Lakers and his lack of previous coaching experience.
That was the worry with many entering this season, and for many, that reared its ugly head this series. The Lakers are heading home early this postseason for many reasons, and many will shift that blame on Redick.
When it was all said and done, Redick did what he could with the pieces he had. The Lakers’ roster had clear flaws, and while they showed flashes of brilliance throughout the season, sustaining that level took an enormous amount of effort—ultimately proving too difficult to manage for a small Lakers team.
Sure, there were opportunities for Redick to make further adjustments, but given the hand he was dealt, he did his best to navigate an imperfect situation.
While this series certainly wasn't Redick's finest work, there is no doubt that he will be at the helm for L.A. next season and possibly beyond, barring anything catastrophic.
More Lakers: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Waste No Time Taking Shots At Lakers
Mark Williams Appears to Take Massive Shot At LA After Playoff Exit
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.