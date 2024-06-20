Lakers News: Rich Paul Reveals Why Bronny James Only Worked Out for LA, Phoenix
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, has only worked out with two teams before the 2024 NBA Draft — the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Bronny only working out with just two teams isn't due to a lack of interest from others though, there are reportedly multiple other teams who would hold him for a workout. However, Bronny and his agent, Rich Paul, are restricting his options as they want him to avoid getting picked by a team that will sign him to a two-way deal.
"I got the word out early to teams that if you plan on bringing Bronny in, here's what you need to know: If you won't give him a real deal, there's nothing to talk about. It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal ... I don't care about him going to the Lakers, or Phoenix, or about what number he gets picked. It's about fit," Paul said, via ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Paul added that it's unlikely Bronny works out with any other teams at this point since the NBA Draft is just seven days away. While Paul and LeBron aren't set on having Bronny for sure play for the Lakers, the belief from many is that the Lakers are planning to take Bronny with either the No. 17 or No. 55 pick in the draft. This would of course allow the father and son duo to play for the same team at the same time, which would be a first in the history of the NBA.
Bronny is heading to the NBA after one year on the USC men's basketball team. He averaged 4.8 points per game while appearing in 25 games for the Trojans. The NBA Draft begins on June 26.
