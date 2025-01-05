Will Anthony Davis Play? Full Lakers vs Rockets Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets, on Sunday. The Lakers will look to earn their 21st win of the season over the Rockets, who are having their best season since the 2019-20 season.
The Lakers will have their hands full against the young and exciting Rockets team; however, Los Angeles will have its star center, Anthony Davis, on the court for this matchup.
Davis, who was listed as probable coming into the game, has been upgraded to available.
Davis has played most of the season and has only missed two games so far this season. The 31-year-old has been available more times than not for the past two-plus seasons, and it's been a sight to see for NBA and Lakers fans.
The last time we saw Davis, he was his dominant self on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. After missing Thursday's game against Portland, Davis returned Friday against the Hawks and produced 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting, along with 19 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and three steals across 37 minutes.
Overall, Davis has been his elite self this season, leading the team in scoring with 25.8 points per game, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field in 32 games and 34.8 minutes of action.
Davis has established himself as the best player on the team. He's taken the torch from his star teammate, LeBron James, although there are times when James looks like the best player. Nonetheless, this team will go as far as Davis will lead them.
That remains the case for this matchup, as the Lakers will have their toughest test to date against the 22-12 Rockets. The Lakers are only two games behind the No. 2 spots in the West, and this win tonight could go a long way.
The Rockets are 14-8 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is the worst team in the Conference, shooting 32.5 percent from 3-point range.
The Lakers have a 16-7 record against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game, led by James, who averages 4.6.
The Lakers will look to improve to .500 on the road and earn their ninth win away from Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is the road underdog in this matchup with a +4.5 spread.
