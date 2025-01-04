Lakers Could Still Reportedly Make Deal With East Squad Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are almost a week removed from the significant trade they made for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, and so far, things are going well.
They have a 2-1 record through their first three games together, and with an advantage (on paper) in the upcoming schedule, the Lakers could climb the Western Conference standings.
These next few weeks will be pivotal for L.A. as they try to determine whether they will make another significant trade or standstill with the trade deadline a little over a month away. The clock will start ticking on the Lakers, but all signs point to Los Angeles making at least one more move, maybe even two.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Lakers could still make a deal with the Washington Wizards for center Jonas Valančiūnas.
“After recently trading for Finney-Smith from Brooklyn, the Lakers are no longer considered a real suitor for Brogdon as they once were. With this said, Valanciunas remains a possibility for Los Angeles with Gabe Vincent's and Jarred Vanderbilt's futures being uncertain," Siegel writes.
Valančiūnas has been on the Lakers' radar since the start of free agency in the summer of 2024. The Lakers were pretty much in on him before the Wizards signed him to a three-year contract.
The Wizards signed him to that deal over the summer because he represented what the franchise wanted to build. Valančiūnas is a model citizen and example for the Wizards' rebuild, and his teammates are learning a lot from him.
His role will be vastly different in a potential deal with the Lakers. While the Wizards are doing their best to rebuild, the Lakers want to compete for titles.
Championships are the only things that matter for the Lakers, and Valančiūnas would be responsible for backing up Anthony Davis in vital minutes throughout the rest of the season.
The Lakers still need another big to backup Davis, and it appears they will do all they can to score for one as we approach the deadline. Not only do the Lakers need a backup center, but they also need a point guard.
The loss of D'Angelo Russell is vital, although it was a necessary move for the team in the long run. Still, the Lakers need a point guard and a backup center.
While that is the case, the team appears to prioritize Valančiūnas.
