Lakers News: Potential Head Coach Target Spurns LA, Re-Ups With Current Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd appears to have little interest in renewing his relationship with the franchise in a greater capacity.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kidd is inking a long-term extension to stick with the Dallas Mavericks. The exact terms of the contract in terms of timeline and salary have not been divulged or leaked.
The former Hall of Fame point guard served under then-head coach Frank Vogel from 2019-21, before accepting a head coaching offer from the Mavericks, where he won his lone title as a player in 2011 (he also won a second championship with the Vogel-era Lakers in 2020).
Kidd has enjoyed far more success with the Mavericks than he had in his prior head coaching stops with the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks. He's led the Luka Doncic-starring club to at least the Western Conference Semifinals in two of his three seasons at the helm, including a Conference Finals berth in 2022. Kidd has posted a 140-106 overall regular season record with Dallas thus far, and a 13-11 playoff record with the Mavs.
Dallas, the West's fifth seed this year with a 50-32 record, is currently in the midst of the first game of its second round playoff series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
L.A. will have to look elsewhere as it continues to scour the league for a replacement for Darvin Ham, who lasted just two years after the Lakers swiftly canned Vogel, whose run with the Purple and Gold was cut short after three seasons (which, again, included a title).
More Lakers: What Will Become of Darvin Ham After Lakers Dismissal?