Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Trashes D’Angelo Russell’s Latest Denver Fail
One of the biggest criticisms of Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell entering into the season was his struggles in the postseason last year. Against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, Russell struggled heavily and it ultimately led to people believing he wouldn't return.
But Russell and the Lakers did reunite over the offseason, even if it seemed to be a means to an end. Russell then proceeded to have a great season, shutting up most of the narratives around him. But the cloud of doubt around his playoff issues remains and he still needed to prove himself.
Entering into the series against Denver again, Russell seemed ready to change the story. But three games in, his issues have continued and were amplified by his game three performance where he scored zero points in another loss.
ESPN NBA personally Stephen A. Smith unloaded on the performance of Russell following the game, calling him out completely.
The performance of Russell was one of the worst in recent memory and if he had even had a decent game, Los Angeles may have won. His problems against the Nuggets have been there but with them rearing their head again, it's a reminder of last year.
The two sides will likely part ways this offseason, which may be for the best at this point. This relationship has become a little too strenuous and unless the Lakers can pull off a miracle, Russell's time in Los Angeles may be over.
