NBA Free Agency: Wizards PG Tyus Jones to Magic?
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic laid the foundation to become a perennial playoff team with their 2023-24 season after winning 47 games and making the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
With a young team that gained valuable playoff experience from their seven-game series in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando is well-positioned to make another leap next year. Now, the Magic's brass needs to act on their window being open and make the necessary moves to elevate them from a playoff team to a contender.
It's no secret Orlando needs to improve its shooting and needs to add another guard or two that could handle the ball. Orlando was dead-last in 3-pointers made last season and guards Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris are pending free agents. One player who could fill the potential void left by both players if they sign elsewhere is Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones.
Jones, who will turn 28 before next season, is set to enter free agency at the perfect time, as in his first season with an opportunity as a starting point guard, he set career highs in points (12) and assists (7.3) per game, field goal percentage (48.9), 3-pointers made per game (1.6) and 3-point percentage (41.4). The 6-foot-1 guard had 12 games with at least 11 assists and finished last season with nine double-doubles and one triple-double.
Before getting traded to Washington last offseason, Jones played for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2015-2019) and Memphis Grizzlies (2019-2022).
The ball should still be in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's hands a majority of the time, but they shouldn't have to create everything themselves. Jones' ability as a passer can maximize their playmaking, and on the possessions where Banchero and Wagner are driving and looking for the open man, Jones' 3-point shooting could make opponents pay in a way they didn't this past season.
Defensively, Jones averaged 1.1 steals per game and had 17 games with at least two.
For Orlando, it'll have to figure out if Jones' improvement was due to his improvement as a player, or the sheer volume of opportunities due to being on a bad Wizards team. If Jones' production was because of a poor supporting cast, Orlando should likely look elsewhere, but If it was a sign of what's to come, he could be the ideal point guard for the Magic.
Orlando has a chance to establish itself as a contender for years to come, and if Jones can sustain his play from last season, he could be the player who helps elevate the Magic to that level.
