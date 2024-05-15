Magic Report Cards: Paolo Banchero Aces Season
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are officially in the Paolo Banchero era, and this year he took the league by storm.
Banchero, 21, averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season for the Magic, all while leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. As a franchise, it was the Magic's best season since 2009-10, the year after advancing to the NBA Finals.
While the Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, Banchero had a tremendous season, proving that the playoffs weren't too big for him.
Simply put, Banchero proved why he was seen as a superstar this season.
That alone makes this season as a success for the Magic. They have a clear vision for how they want to operate and a team leader in Banchero, who will lead the charge in Orlando for as long as he likes.
Sure, there are some aspects of Banchero's game that need improvement, especially his 3-point shot, which he only made 33.9 percent of the time, but he's only 21 years old. Banchero's inconsistencies in his game will improve and he will emerge as he gets closer to his prime.
The experience of playing in the playoffs and seeing how far Banchero can take the team with an experienced group around him will have the Magic armored and ready to go for the foreseeable future.
Grade: A
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC SIGN PAUL GEORGE? If the Los Angeles Clippers don't sign Paul George this offseason, should the Orlando Magic offer the star a contract? CLICK HERE
- COLE REPORT CARD Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony had his fair share of ups and downs this season. CLICK HERE
- SHOULD MAGIC STEER CLEAR OF KLAY THOMPSON? The Magic need better 3-point shooting, but Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is past his prime. CLICK HERE
- WENDELL CARTER JR. UNDERGOING SURGERY Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. missed 20 games due to a broken hand. CLICK HERE