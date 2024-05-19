Magic Free Agency: Why Buddy Hield Is among Top 3 Available Three-Point Specialists
ORLANDO — After making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Orlando Magic franchise has reinvigorated its fan base with the expectation of becoming a regular Eastern Conference challenger.
But before the Magic can ascend beyond young and scrappy defensive stalwarts, they first must improve their three-point shooting.
In the regular season, Orlando ranked 24th of 30 teams in three-point field goal percentage at just over 35%. They were poorer still in the postseason. In the second half of Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic converted three of 14 three-point attempts and lost a 10-point lead and the series.
But here's some good news: This year’s free-agent class is rich in three-point specialists. Plus, Orlando is projected to have over $25 million in cap space to improve its roster.
In the coming weeks, Magic Insider will examine the team's biggest needs and report on the best free agents available. Starting with three-point shooting, here are the top three free agents that Orlando might consider:
- Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors
- Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers
Let's start today with Hield.
Known for his shooting prowess since his days at Oklahoma, Hield offers a mix of potential and experience.
In his eight NBA seasons, Hield has not only lived up to his college shooting splits but exceeded them. As a Sooner, Hield shot 39 percent on 6.8 attempts per game. In the NBA, his career performance has improved to 40 percent on 7.6 attempts per game — one of 48 players all-time making threes at 40 percent or better.
"The pressure he puts on defenses with both his outside volume and motion would be a boon for the Magic offense. Since entering the league, he's downing 40 percent of his triples on more than 7.5 attempts per game," Bleacher Report wrote. "Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the only players matching or exceeding those benchmarks over the same span."
The flip side is that 2023-24 was Hield's second-worst statistical season as a pro. Playing for the Indiana Pacers and Sixers, Hield shot 38.6 percent from three and scored just over 12 points per game, his lowest averages since his rookie season.
While Hield’s three-point rate still ranked above this season’s league average of 36.6 percent, his declining production and his age — he turns 32 years next season — could be deal-breakers.
Assuming Hield is seeking a contract around the price point of his latest deal, which paid him roughly $20 million last season, he may be too expensive a short-term investment for the Magic. If the price is right, though, Hield remains a name for Orlando to monitor this offseason.
The negotiating period for free agency with players from other teams begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Signings can be made official on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.
