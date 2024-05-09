Magic Becoming ‘Potential Destination’ For Free Agents, Says President Jeff Weltman
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic made one of the biggest jumps in the NBA last season, going from 34 wins to 47 and earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Now, the challenge for Orlando will be parlaying its success into a busy offseason that addresses its needs and can position it to be among the Eastern Conference’s elite. With the improvement the Magic made President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman believes his team has the attention of fellow teams and pending free agents.
“I do think that every time you achieve a milestone, you learn new information and it might send a signal to the rest of the league that ‘OK, they’re at a certain level now.’” Weltman said. “Whatever that means from teams understanding what you’re trying to accomplish this summer from maybe free agents wanting to look at your place as a potential destination. [It] definitely signals to people that the Magic are coming.”
Orlando’s 13-win improvement was the third-best in the NBA, only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. The team’s growth was carries by its young core, specifically by Jalen Suggs, who earned votes for Most Improved Player and had a third-place vote for Defensive Player of the Year.
Suggs set career highs in points per game (12.6), shooting percentage (47.1), 3-pointers made per game (2), 3-point percentage (39.7), plus steals (1.4) and blocks (0.6) per game. He also played in 75 games, surpassing his previous career high by 22 games.
With Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner all under 22 years old, the Magic’s core and success this past season are all things Weltman highlighted as something that can make the franchise appealing to players they could try to sign or trade for.
“We are definitely becoming a place that players want to play and a team with a locker room and a coaching staff that guys want to be a part of and one thing I always believe is NBA players want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They work really hard, it’s a team sport, they all know that they need everything to prop them up to be successful and I believe we will attract those sorts of people.”
Paul George, Klay Thompson and Malik Monk are among the names the Magic could pursue if they hit free agency. If Orlando chooses to prioritize making a trade to improve the team, Donovan Mitchell or Anfernee Simons could also fit the bill.
If the Magic found a way to land any of those players, it would assert Weltman’s belief that they’re a destination, and it could be the catalyst for Orlando being a contender in the Eastern Conference for years to come.
