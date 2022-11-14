Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic look to grab its fifth win of the season and second of the year against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
A win would also make three straight for Orlando with a victory Monday night. During the current homestand, the first three games were defined by offensive slugfests and track meets. But the last two, both Magic wins, have been defined by defense and teamwork.
Should the Magic play more like the last two games, there's a good chance it can send the fans home happy tonight.
Orlando can also clinch at least a tie in the season series against the division rival Charlotte with a win.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Hornets vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Nov. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Hornets vs. Magic Injury Report
Charlotte Hornets
- Gordon Hayward (OUT - shoulder)
- Dennis Smith Jr. (DOUBTFUL - ankle)
- Cody Martin (OUT - knee)
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
- Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)
Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters
Charlotte Hornets
- PG LaMelo Ball
- SG Terry Rozier
- SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
- PF P.J. Washington
- C Mason Plumlee
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Bol Bol
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Chuma Okeke
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.