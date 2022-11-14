Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Orlando Magic seek its third straight win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Can the team get it done?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic look to grab its fifth win of the season and second of the year against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

A win would also make three straight for Orlando with a victory Monday night. During the current homestand, the first three games were defined by offensive slugfests and track meets. But the last two, both Magic wins, have been defined by defense and teamwork.

Should the Magic play more like the last two games, there's a good chance it can send the fans home happy tonight.

Orlando can also clinch at least a tie in the season series against the division rival Charlotte with a win.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Hornets vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 13

Monday, Nov. 13 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Hornets vs. Magic Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward (OUT - shoulder)

Dennis Smith Jr. (DOUBTFUL - ankle)

Cody Martin (OUT - knee)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)

Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Charlotte Hornets

PG LaMelo Ball

SG Terry Rozier

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Bol Bol

SF Franz Wagner

PF Chuma Okeke

C Wendell Carter Jr.

