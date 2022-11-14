Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Orlando Magic seek its third straight win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Can the team get it done?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic look to grab its fifth win of the season and second of the year against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

A win would also make three straight for Orlando with a victory Monday night. During the current homestand, the first three games were defined by offensive slugfests and track meets. But the last two, both Magic wins, have been defined by defense and teamwork.

Should the Magic play more like the last two games, there's a good chance it can send the fans home happy tonight.

Orlando can also clinch at least a tie in the season series against the division rival Charlotte with a win.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Hornets vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Hornets vs. Magic Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

  • Gordon Hayward (OUT - shoulder)
  • Dennis Smith Jr. (DOUBTFUL - ankle)
  • Cody Martin (OUT - knee)

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
  • Paolo Banchero (QUESTIONABLE - ankle sprain)

Hornets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Charlotte Hornets

  • PG LaMelo Ball
  • SG Terry Rozier
  • SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • PF P.J. Washington
  • C Mason Plumlee

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Bol Bol
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Chuma Okeke
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Paolo Banchero
News

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Looking to Win 3rd Straight vs. Hornets

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19341929
News

Kyrie Irving Must 'Show People He's Sorry,' Says Nets Owner Joe Tsai

By The Magic Insider Staff
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Reveals Why Orlando Has Been Successful Without Paolo Banchero

By Jeremy Brener
Fultz
News

Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Progressing on Toe Injury; When Will He Return?

By Jeremy Brener
LaMelo Ball R.J. Hampton
News

Hornets Injury Update: LaMelo Ball Healthy to Play vs. Magic This Week?

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

Magic Rise to Occasion, Beat Suns' Cold Shooting

By Jeremy Brener
Wendell Carter Jr.
News

'Battle Tested' Suns Face Magic: 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup vs. Phoenix

By Jeremy Brener
030822_n13_wendellcarterorlandomagicsuns_03092022
News

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard