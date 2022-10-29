Mavs' Luka Doncic 'Thriving': 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic's next test comes against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Can the team grab another win?

The Orlando Magic (1-5) is looking to build a win streak Sunday when the team faces the Dallas Mavericks (2-2).

To learn more about the opponent, we spoke with Dallas Basketball editor-in-chief Dalton Trigg to gain some more insight into Sunday's matchup.

1. The Mavericks are operating with Luka Doncic, but he doesn't have his backcourt partner from last year in Jalen Brunson. Spencer Dinwiddie has taken on the role to complement Doncic. How has that pairing worked so far?

From a raw stats perspective, it's worked out great so far. Doncic is averaging a 36.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.9 minutes. So he's averaging more points than minutes per game at this point, while still having yet to find his 3-point stroke, which is crazy to think about.

Dinwiddie is doing what he's supposed to do as the team's secondary ballhandler by averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 assists per game, which is nearly identical to what Brunson averaged last season for Dallas. He's shooting 51.1 percent from the field, including an unconscious 56.5 percent from deep.

There's no question the duo of Doncic and Dinwiddie work well together, but it's the third ballhandler role on the roster that will be in question for most of this season. It's still hard to believe the Mavs didn't try harder to sign Goran Dragic or Dennis Smith Jr. to their final roster spot during the offseason.

2. Christian Wood is a new addition to the roster. How has he looked in the early part of the year?

Wood is the early frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year. He is scorching the nets to the tune of 21 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 25.8 minutes per game. Like Dinwiddie, his efficiency has been unreal so far, as he's shooting 61.9 percent overall and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc through four games.

That kind of a shooting clip can't possibly be sustained throughout an entire season, of course, but Wood has proven to be a seamless fit in Dallas. His offensive versatility as a big pairs nicely with Doncic's skillset. If he keeps it up, coach Jason Kidd will be left with no choice but to start him over JaVale McGee ... and honestly, that probably should've happened from the first game of the season.

3. The Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season. Could the Mavs make it further this year?

Although losing Brunson was a big blow, the addition of Wood, the increased role of Dinwiddie and the return of Tim Hardaway Jr. gives this Mavs' team a higher ceiling than last year's squad, and the early returns support that despite Dallas only having a 2-2 record. Both of their losses came by two points each, and Doncic had a chance to win both games at the buzzer but came up just short.

The team could very well be 4-0 right now if a couple bounces had gone their way in Phoenix and New Orleans. Doncic and Wood are thriving despite having only played four games together, so you have to imagine things will be even better for Dallas as that chemistry continues to bud.

4. The Mavs are heavily favored Sunday. If they were to lose against the Magic, how would it happen?

Look no further than what happened to the Mavs in New Orleans on Tuesday night. The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones, and yet they were able to beat Dallas 113-111 at Smoothie King Center. It was a textbook case of a team not taking its opponent seriously enough after finding out their best players wouldn't be available.

The Mavs' defense has given up an average of 119 points per game in their last two games while only giving up 101.5 in their first two games. They should be due for a couple of defensive tune-up games.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Dallas being on the second night of a back-to-back is tough, but I still expect them to pull this one out at home by double digits assuming Doncic and the other main players are available to play. Orlando is young and talented, and it stole a game from the Mavs last season the same way the Pelicans did earlier this week.

