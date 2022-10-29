Magic Grab First Win of Season in Blowout vs. Hornets

The Orlando Magic is no longer winless. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero led the way in a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (1-5) is sending the fans home happy after a 113-93 win at the Amway Center Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3).

The Magic held pretty even with the Hornets in the fourth quarter, but when Charlotte fell into a shooting slump, Orlando hit the gas running.

In the final four minutes of the first half, Charlotte went scoreless while Orlando pounced on a 12-0 run to turn the game from an 8-point lead to a 20-point blowout at halftime.

From there, Orlando and Charlotte went through the motions to end in the Magic's first win of the young season.

Leading the way for Orlando was No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out seven assists. Banchero is just the third No. 1 overall pick in NBA history to score 20 or more points in each of his first seven games, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (56) and Oscar Robertson (6) on the list.

After falling asleep on the road trip, the offense seemed to wake up Friday night. The home crowd could have played a part in that, but ultimately the players have to make shots. And by shooting 51 percent from the field tonight, Orlando certainly made that happen.

The Magic is back in action Sunday night when it faces Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.