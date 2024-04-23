Magic Seeking Big Shot in Game 3 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — Game 2 proved to be much of the same struggles for the Orlando Magic in Game 1, as their 96-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has them heading home down 2-0 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Magic's defense turned in another stout performance, holding the Cleveland Cavaliers to under 100 points for the second straight game, but it was stymied by their inability to score. Orlando was held under 90 points for a second consecutive game, and through two games, it has shot 57-166 on their field goal attempts (34.3 percent) from the field and 17-72 (23.6 percent) on their 3-point attempts.
Even with the shooting woes and not having a lead after the first quarter in both games, Orlando has gone on runs that have gotten it within single digits after trailing by as many as 22 points. Still, the big shot Orlando has needed in both games has yet to fall, and Jamahl Mosley believes that's one of the things his team has been missing through two games against Cleveland.
"That big momentum shift with a big shot being made," Mosley said. "That turns into a lot of it. We got on a run, we get great looks and they don't drop. That's some of the momentum and they do a great job of packing that paint so as you're attacking and seeing bodies, you spray it out. We still have to be willing and confident enough to shoot the basketball."
Outside of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner, the Magic have struggled to get any consistent offense, especially from the bench. Cole Anthony has yet to make a shot and didn't score a single point in Game 2. Markelle Fultz didn't score in Game 1 and only made one free throw in Game 2 and Joe Ingles has only made one shot in the series.
The Magic's depth was one of their biggest strengths in the regular season, but it has been nowhere to be found through two games in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. If Orlando is going to have any shot of turning the series around, it'll need big shots from players off the bench.
Anthony and Ingles getting their shot to fall can change the complexion of Orlando's offense against the Cavs. But if they continue to struggle and the big shot continues to elude them, it's going to be tough sledding for the Magic and their defense will have to continue to play at an elite level just for them to have a chance.
