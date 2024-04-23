Magic Offensive Struggles Continue, Trail 2-0 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading home down 2-0 after a 96-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at the RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
The beginning of the game went pretty back-and-forth, but in the middle of the quarter, Jalen Suggs suffered a knee strain that held him out for the rest of the first half. The Cavs went on a 14-5 run to end the quarter and build a double-digit lead.
From there, it was all Cavs as the Magic struggled once again to hit shots, much like their Game 1 struggles. As a team, the Magic shot 36.3 percent from the field and made just 9 of 35 of their 3-point attempts.
The Magic are getting their first taste of the postseason, and to do so in a hostile environment like Cleveland only adds to the challenge. Perhaps a return home to the Kia Center will help the Magic get back into the series.
Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
