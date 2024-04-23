The Magic Insider

Magic Offensive Struggles Continue, Trail 2-0 vs. Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers earned a 2-0 series lead after beating the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends Cleveland
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends Cleveland / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading home down 2-0 after a 96-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at the RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

The beginning of the game went pretty back-and-forth, but in the middle of the quarter, Jalen Suggs suffered a knee strain that held him out for the rest of the first half. The Cavs went on a 14-5 run to end the quarter and build a double-digit lead.

From there, it was all Cavs as the Magic struggled once again to hit shots, much like their Game 1 struggles. As a team, the Magic shot 36.3 percent from the field and made just 9 of 35 of their 3-point attempts.

The Magic are getting their first taste of the postseason, and to do so in a hostile environment like Cleveland only adds to the challenge. Perhaps a return home to the Kia Center will help the Magic get back into the series.

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • JALEN SUGGS INJURY: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Game 2. CLICK HERE
  • MOSLEY'S MESSAGE: Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has his plan ready for Game 2. CLICK HERE
  • SUGGS MORE COMFORTABLE: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is feeling ready for Game 2 tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • PAOLO FOR MVP: Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is earning MVP consideration from his peers. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC IN GOOD SPIRITS: The Orlando Magic's morale hasn't faded despite losing Game 1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.