Magic SG Jalen Suggs 'More Comfortable' for Game 2 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is ready to go tonight as his team looks to even the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Suggs was one of many Magic players making his playoff debut on Saturday, a 97-83 loss to the Cavs on the road. However, the third-year guard feels even better coming into tonight's Game 2, a contest the Magic need to win if they don't want to face a 2-0 deficit.
“I thought I played well," Suggs said at Monday morning's shootaround about his Game 1 performance. "I thought mentally I was in a great space. Physically, embraced it all. Ready to get out here for Game 2. Honestly, just a feel lot more comfortable going into the next one.”
In Suggs' debut, the former Gonzaga guard scored 13 points on an inefficient 4 of 16 from the field, but he was strong on the defensive end with two steals and a block.
In order for the Magic to be competitive in the series, Suggs must continue to be a menace defensively, but his offensive output needs to be more efficient. If Suggs and his teammates can start hitting shots more frequently, they could find themselves back in the series.
The Magic and Cavaliers play tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
