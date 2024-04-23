The Magic Insider

Magic SG Jalen Suggs Offers Injury Update After Game 2 vs. Cavs

Jalen Suggs suffered a knee injury, but returned in the second half in the Orlando Magic's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) warms up before the game
Apr 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) warms up before the game / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is recovering after straining his knee in the first quarter of the team's 96-86 loss in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Suggs went down with about four minutes to go in the first quarter, and his absence was felt by the team. The Cavs went on a 14-5 run after Suggs left the game to end the first quarter and steal a lead that the Magic never got back.

Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Suggs will be "just fine" and he expects to play in Thursday's Game 3, which the Magic need to win in order of avoiding a 3-0 deficit to start the series.

The Magic were +8 when Suggs was on the floor in Game 2, playing in 29 minutes in Monday's loss. His impact on the court both offensively and defensively is key to the Magic's success. If he hadn't returned, the Magic's job to come back in the series would have been a lot harder, but Orlando still has a shot with him on the floor.

Game 3 between the Magic and Cavaliers tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Kia Center.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • JALEN SUGGS INJURY: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Game 2. CLICK HERE
  • GAME 2 RECAP: The Orlando Magic couldn't even the series on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • SUGGS MORE COMFORTABLE: Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is feeling ready for Game 2 tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC OFFSEASON NEEDS EXPOSED: The first two games of the Orlando Magic's postseason run has shown exactly what they need to target in the offseason. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC IN GOOD SPIRITS: The Orlando Magic's morale hasn't faded despite losing Game 1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.