Magic SG Jalen Suggs Offers Injury Update After Game 2 vs. Cavs
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is recovering after straining his knee in the first quarter of the team's 96-86 loss in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Suggs went down with about four minutes to go in the first quarter, and his absence was felt by the team. The Cavs went on a 14-5 run after Suggs left the game to end the first quarter and steal a lead that the Magic never got back.
Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Suggs will be "just fine" and he expects to play in Thursday's Game 3, which the Magic need to win in order of avoiding a 3-0 deficit to start the series.
The Magic were +8 when Suggs was on the floor in Game 2, playing in 29 minutes in Monday's loss. His impact on the court both offensively and defensively is key to the Magic's success. If he hadn't returned, the Magic's job to come back in the series would have been a lot harder, but Orlando still has a shot with him on the floor.
Game 3 between the Magic and Cavaliers tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Kia Center.
