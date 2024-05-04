Magic Win Thriller vs. Cavaliers, Force Game 7
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading back to the midwest after a 103-96 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 at the Kia Center on Friday night.
Even though the Magic trailed by five points to start the fourth quarter, heroics from Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs helped push the series to a seventh and final game. All three of the Magic's top players scored more than 20 points. The game was tied 86-86, but a 9-3 run iced things for the Magic en route to the victory.
Donovan Mitchell scored 50 for the Cavs, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win. Darius Garland added 21 points of his own.
The series has been defined by defense, homecourt advantage and physicality, but in Game 7, it will come down to which team plays its best version of basketball.
Tipoff for Game 7 is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC VS. CAVS GAME 6 ODDS: The Orlando Magic return home for Game 6, where they won the previous two games by a combined 61 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO MUST EMBRACE MAMBA MENTALITY: Could flipping a switch and embracing Mamba Mentality against the Cleveland Cavaliers forever alter the legacy of Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic? CLICK HERE