Magic Win Thriller vs. Cavaliers, Force Game 7

The Orlando Magic pulled out their biggest win of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading back to the midwest after a 103-96 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 at the Kia Center on Friday night.

Even though the Magic trailed by five points to start the fourth quarter, heroics from Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs helped push the series to a seventh and final game. All three of the Magic's top players scored more than 20 points. The game was tied 86-86, but a 9-3 run iced things for the Magic en route to the victory.

Donovan Mitchell scored 50 for the Cavs, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win. Darius Garland added 21 points of his own.

The series has been defined by defense, homecourt advantage and physicality, but in Game 7, it will come down to which team plays its best version of basketball.

Tipoff for Game 7 is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

