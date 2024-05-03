The Magic Insider

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 6

The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the
Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are facing elimination tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of their playoff series.

The home team has won each game of the series so far, including the Cavs' 104-103 victory in Game 5 to put the Magic on the brink of ending their season.

It's the first true must-win game for the Magic tonight, and playing at the Kia Center should give this team some confidence to send it back to Cleveland for Game 7.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, May 3
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
  • Live Stream: ESPN+, Bally Sports App
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 6. Jarrett Allen (rib) is QUESTIONABLE.

Orlando Magic

Gary Harris (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • PAOLO BANCHERO JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Paolo Banchero had one of the best offensive performances in Orlando Magic playoff history in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • COLE ANTHONY CONFIDENT AHEAD OF GAME 6: It's do-or-die for the Orlando Magic in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. CLICK HERE
  • PAOLO MUST EMBRACE MAMBA MENTALITY: Could flipping a switch and embracing Mamba Mentality against the Cleveland Cavaliers forever alter the legacy of Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic? CLICK HERE
Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.