How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 6
The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are facing elimination tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of their playoff series.
The home team has won each game of the series so far, including the Cavs' 104-103 victory in Game 5 to put the Magic on the brink of ending their season.
It's the first true must-win game for the Magic tonight, and playing at the Kia Center should give this team some confidence to send it back to Cleveland for Game 7.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Cavaliers vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, May 3
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: ESPN+, Bally Sports App
Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 6. Jarrett Allen (rib) is QUESTIONABLE.
Orlando Magic
Gary Harris (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
