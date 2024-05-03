Cavs vs. Magic Betting Odds: Orlando Forcing Game 7?
ORLANDO — Can the Orlando Magic find the same success they had at home in Games 3 and 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers?
With their season on the line, they'll have to in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cavs at 7 p.m at the Kia Center. With Orlando winning in blowout fashion in Game 3 121-83 and 112-89 in Game 4, SISportsBook.com has the Magic as the -3.5 point favorite in Game 6. Orlando is also a clear favorite on the money line at -188 compared to +140 for Cleveland.
While Orlando's play at home gives plenty of reason for it to be favored to win and force a Game 7, coach Jamal Mosley isn't expecting the game to be handed to his team.
"You have to go take it," Mosley said. "We just talked about that this morning within our film session. No game has been the same and understanding that Game 6 is going to be different than Game 5. Game 6 is going to be different than Games 3 and 4 at home. Just because you're at home does not mean that you can play the exact same way you did then...It's going to be a different type of game and we've got to be able to adjust to that as we go."
Magic All-Star forward has the highest prop bet for Orlando at 24.5 points with slight odds of hitting the over at -133. Banchero is coming off the best performance of his playoff career with 39 points in Game 5. Franz Wagner's over-under is set at 19.5 points, though, he scored 34 points against Cleveland in Game 4 at the Kia Center.
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has the highest prop bet among all players at 25.5. Mitchell has played well at home in the series, averaging 27 points a game, though he has struggled at the Kia Center and has yet to reach 20 points on the road.
Cleveland leads the series 3-2 and would clinch it with a win. With an Orlando win, it forces a Game 7 on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The winner of the series faces the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO BANCHERO JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Paolo Banchero had one of the best offensive performances in Orlando Magic playoff history in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- COLE ANTHONY CONFIDENT AHEAD OF GAME 6: It's do-or-die for the Orlando Magic in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO MUST EMBRACE MAMBA MENTALITY: Could flipping a switch and embracing Mamba Mentality against the Cleveland Cavaliers forever alter the legacy of Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic? CLICK HERE