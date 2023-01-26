Magic Starting 5: Orlando Grabs Strong Win vs. Pacers

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC LEAD WIRE-TO-WIRE, BEAT PACERS

"The Magic got off to a hot start, scoring 46 points in the first quarter. The scoring outburst marked the second-highest first-quarter total in franchise history after the team's 50-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the year."

2. HELP LUKA DONCIC!

"Where there's smoke, there's usually fire. This isn’t to say that Doncic has demanded moves be made, but you can bet the MVP candidate wouldn't mind an improved roster around him.

"Here are the five routes that the Mavs could take at the trade deadline."

3. JALEN GREEN GETTING BETTER

"I am trying to be one of the best players in the NBA," Green said. "I know I am young right now, and this is only my second season. But at the end of the day, it is all built on growth and learning the game. I here to be coached and learn as much as I can — so that path to greatness could be easier."

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

