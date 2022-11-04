Magic Starting 5: Win Over Warriors Sparks Orlando Turnaround?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC BOUNCE BACK IN WIN VS. WARRIORS

"Despite playing without Terrence Ross (knee) and a continued absence from Cole Anthony (oblique), the Magic contributed by-committee. Out of the eight players who played more than 20 minutes, seven of them scored at least 12 points, proving to be a real team effort to compete against the NBA's best. Suggs' 26 points led Orlando, while No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero added 22."

2. KYRIE IRVING SUSPENDED

"Irving made comments about a film on social media that contained "deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," and his response in the days to follow has led the Nets to believe that he should not be representing the organization at this time."

3. JOSH PRIMO ACCUSER SPEAKS OUT

"Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former psychologist for the organization, has filed a lawsuit claiming the Spurs "ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure" from the 19-year-old. Cauthen made her first report to the organization back in January and then met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright in March to discuss the matter once again."

4. MAVS OWNER MARK CUBAN BUYS NEW FRANCHISE

The VIBE Pickleball League is announcing it is launching and the league has its first team owner: Dallas Mavericks billionaire boss Mark Cuban.

“Just like millions of other Americans, I’ve been following pickleball over the past few years, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to invest in the fastest growing game in the country,” Cuban said in a statement. “VIBE presents an unparalleled opportunity to launch a new pro league that will feature the best-of-the-best in a highly competitive setting. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings at 5:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

