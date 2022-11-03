Former Spurs Psychologist Speaks on Josh Primo Allegations

Josh Primo was unexpectedly waived last week by the San Antonio Spurs after "indecent exposure" towards a former female employee. More details surrounding that have come out.

The latest updates in the Josh Primo saga paint a better picture as to why the San Antonio Spurs' 2021 lottery pick was unexpectedly waived last Friday.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former psychologist for the organization, has filed a lawsuit claiming the Spurs "ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure" from the 19-year-old.

Cauthen made her first report to the organization back in January and then met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright in March to discuss the matter once again.

Despite this, there was allegedly nothing done to change or apprehend Primo for his actions. And Cauthen's contract was not renewed by the team during the offseason.

Cauthen is being represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs in the Deshaun Watson case. Watson was accused of 22 counts of sexual harassment in 2021 and 2022.

During the press conference, Buzbee claims that there are alleged claims that Primo's behavior was consistent with people other than Cauthen.

Cauthen was told that she did not need to travel with the team to Las Vegas for Summer League even though she was expected to attend. However, another incident happened with another unidentified person in Las Vegas.

"This is from reports because we had no involvement in any of this but apparently, as she sat at home Mr. Primo it's been reported did it again in Vegas," Buzbee said.

Then, it was also claimed that another incident happened last month while the team was in Minnesota on Oct. 24, which led to Primo's release four days later.

"Apparently more than a week ago in Minnesota the conduct occurred again," Buzbee said. "And it was that conduct I think that was that precipitated Mr. Primo being released from the team."

In a statement following the press conference, Primo's attorney William J. Briggs, II denies the claims of indecent exposure.

"Dr. Cauthen's allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy. Josh Primo never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and was not even aware that his private parts were visible outside of his work shorts."

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.