Magic Target Chet Holmgren Trying to Manipulate Draft Position?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic could select Chet Holmgren with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night during the 2022 NBA Draft, but there are growing concerns over the Gonzaga big man and his medical records.

In a Q&A with Basketball News, insider Matt Babcock says that Holmgren has not provided his medical information to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who many expect will pick him if he’s available at No. 2.

We currently have Chet Holmgren at No. 2, but I’m not overly confident that’s how it will actually unfold. For starters, will Oklahoma City even stay put at this pick? Sam Presti is known to be a wheeler and dealer. Could the Thunder take Paolo Banchero or even Jaden Ivey? I also heard Holmgren has not provided his medical information to teams (at least most of them), and did not do the NBA’s heart screening. That could suggest that his agents are trying to manipulate the draft and direct Holmgren to a specific spot, which is probably the most likely scenario. I don’t know which team that would be though.

If Holmgren isn't providing medical information to the Thunder, is he trying to angle himself to be the No. 1 pick to reunite with his former high school teammate Jalen Suggs? Maybe there's a chance he's trying to secure that he becomes the Thunder's pick, the greatest chance he may have to becoming a No. 1 option.

Moments like this are common in the days before the draft to try and cause as much confusion and chaos as possible, but truly nobody knows the facts until they are revealed on draft night.