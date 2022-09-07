Magic's Franz Wagner, Germany Cruise to EuroBasket Knockout Round; Who Will They Play?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is excited and well-rested after Germany won its final pool play game against Hungary Wednesday afternoon.

Wagner played just under 12 minutes, but scored 15 points in the team's 106-71 victory over the Hungarians. For Germany, this game had very little meaning considering the team already qualified for the knockout round after winning its first three games.

Despite a loss to Luka Doncic and Slovenia yesterday, Germany finished out strong with a win today, accruing a 4-1 record in pool play. Germany ended the group in second place with nine points, falling just behind Slovenia in a tiebreaker.

With Germany's second place finish in Group B, the team will face the third-place team from Group A, Montenegro.

Montenegro qualified for the knockout phase after defeating Georgia 81-73 earlier today. Montenegro went 3-2, defeating Georgia, Belgium and Bulgaria, while falling to Group A winner Spain and runner-up Turkey.

The only NBA player on Montenegro's roster is Marko Simonovic, a 2020 draft pick who played nine games for the Chicago Bulls last season. The team also boasts American point guard Kendrick Perry, who holds Montenegrin citizenship. He went to college at Youngstown State and grew up in Ocoee, a suburb just 20 minutes outside Orlando. He also played for the Magic in the 2014 Summer League.

Wagner and Germany will be favored and could make a deep run in the knockout phase, but the remaining games in the tournament won't be like today's.

Germany and Montenegro play Saturday in Berlin.

