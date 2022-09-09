Skip to main content
Magic Starting 5: Scouts High on Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero Excited to Play With Teammates

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

1. SCOUT HIGH ON FRANZ WAGNER

"He was good but not great at a lot of things offensively last year," the scout said. "He can score out of a ball screen, make you pay with his catch-and-shoot jumper, and he's a good cutter. It's a good foundation to have after the first year. I can see him going from 'good' to 'great' in many important areas since he's now comfortable with the NBA level."

2. PAOLO EXCITED TO PLAY WITH WASHINGTON ALUMNI

"Banchero isn't the only player on the Magic roster with connections to the pacific northwest. His teammates, Terrence Ross and Markelle Fultz, played for the University of Washington in college and tweeted about how he used to watch them as a kid."

3. KNICKS 'SHOCK THE WORLD'?

"They could shock the world and be a playoff team, but I look at the East and I’d have to say eighth to 13th is where they should be predicted (to finish)," Van Gundy told Marc Berman. "The Knicks have good players, but you line it up against the competition in the East, and this roster is not on the same level."

4. NEXT EUROBASKET GAME

Wagner and the German national team will have the next two days off before beginning knockout play against Montenegro Saturday. The winner of that game will likely face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Terrence Ross is the longest-tenured player for the Magic. He's played in 307 games over six seasons with the team.

