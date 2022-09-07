NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Guard Markelle Fultz to San Antonio?

ORLANDO - If history repeats itself, Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick from the 2017 NBA Draft is due up for a long career in the league, it just may not be in Orlando.

The sixth year guard, entering his fourth season in Orlando, has been linked to trade rumors involving San Antonio Spurs forward Devin Vassell.

Over his first five seasons, Fultz has played in just 131 games, averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

The guard showed immense promise in his first full season with the Magic, playing 72 games while averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in the first fully healthy season of his career.

Vassell on the other hand, is entering his third year in the league after being taken with the No. 11 pick in 2020, where he has played two more games than Fultz over his much shorter career.

The 22-year-old has posted averages of 9.1 points, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting nearly 36 percent from beyond the arc over 133 games.

“With [Paolo Banchero] in town, the Magic might as well start building a roster around him. They already have some great pieces in place,” NBA Analysis Network said. “In particular, Franz Wagner, a 3-and-D wing with secondary playmaking abilities, feels like a great fit for him. With that said, the roster is not perfectly tailored to its new star either.”

“Primarily, the Magic have too many playmaking guards who don’t provide elite floor-spacing. If Banchero is to be groomed as their primary ball-handler, they won't do: one of Fultz, Jalen Suggs, or Cole Anthony has to go.”

Swapping out Fultz for Vassell gives the team more versatility in the backcourt, which Orlando will need if it wants to become a contender some day.

The Magic begin its regular season on October 19th against the Detroit Pistons.

