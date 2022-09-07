Skip to main content
NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Guard Markelle Fultz to San Antonio?

NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Guard Markelle Fultz to San Antonio?

The sixth-year guard has averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds over his career.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The sixth-year guard has averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds over his career.

ORLANDO - If history repeats itself, Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick from the 2017 NBA Draft is due up for a long career in the league, it just may not be in Orlando.

The sixth year guard, entering his fourth season in Orlando, has been linked to trade rumors involving San Antonio Spurs forward Devin Vassell.

Over his first five seasons, Fultz has played in just 131 games, averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

The guard showed immense promise in his first full season with the Magic, playing 72 games while averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in the first fully healthy season of his career.

Vassell on the other hand, is entering his third year in the league after being taken with the No. 11 pick in 2020, where he has played two more games than Fultz over his much shorter career.

The 22-year-old has posted averages of 9.1 points, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting nearly 36 percent from beyond the arc over 133 games.

“With [Paolo Banchero] in town, the Magic might as well start building a roster around him. They already have some great pieces in place,” NBA Analysis Network said. “In particular, Franz Wagner, a 3-and-D wing with secondary playmaking abilities, feels like a great fit for him. With that said, the roster is not perfectly tailored to its new star either.”

“Primarily, the Magic have too many playmaking guards who don’t provide elite floor-spacing. If Banchero is to be groomed as their primary ball-handler, they won't do: one of Fultz, Jalen Suggs, or Cole Anthony has to go.”

Swapping out Fultz for Vassell gives the team more versatility in the backcourt, which Orlando will need if it wants to become a contender some day.

The Magic begin its regular season on October 19th against the Detroit Pistons.

Follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Markelle Fultz
News

NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Guard Markelle Fultz to San Antonio?

By Riley Sheppard
Elfrid Payton
News

Magic Starting 5: 2K23 Ratings Live; Orlando Top Pick Works Out With Warriors

By Jeremy Brener
Luka Doncic
News

Magic Star Franz Wagner Struggles For Germany, Suffers Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Slovenia

By Jeremy Brener
markelle fultz warriors
News

Warriors Working Out Former Magic Top-10 Pick, 3 Others

By Zach Dimmitt
wendell carter
News

NBA2K Ratings: Where Does Magic Stack Up?

By Riley Sheppard
Franz Wagner Luka Doncic
News

'Great All-Around Game': NBA Icon Dirk Nowitzki Praises Magic's Franz Wagner

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Anthony
News

Magic Starting 5: What Will Orlando Look Like in 2025?

By Jeremy Brener
Jodie Meeks Khem Birch
News

Former Magic Wing Retires After 10 NBA Seasons; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener
paolo poole
News

Future Power Rankings: Where Does Magic Rank?

By Riley Sheppard