Magic Starting 5: Orlando Collapses vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC EXPERIMENTING HEAVY WITH BIG LINEUPS

"The Magic led by 11 points with 7:26 left in the game before surrendering an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter. During the run, the Thunder was led by reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored eight of his game-high 34 points during the winning stretch for Oklahoma City."

2. JALEN SUGGS BACK

"His return is needed, considering the fact that the team is without Markelle Fultz (toe) and Cole Anthony (oblique) for the foreseeable future. On top of that, Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moe Wagner (ankle) and Gary Harris (knee) do not have a timetable for their return."

3. STEVE NASH LEAVES NETS

"Nash went 94-67 during his tenure with the Nets, which boasts a .584 winning percentage, but when the team has championship aspirations with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it was not enough to stick."

4. IME UDOKA TO STEP IN?

"Among them is brief Knicks' on-court representative and current Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is currently serving a season's suspension for a violation of team policy, said to be a relationship with a female staffer. Udoka spent eight games of a seven-year playing career with the Knicks in 2006 and he later interviewed for the team's head coaching job before Tom Thibodeau's arrival."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

