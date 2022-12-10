Magic's Franz Wagner 'All About Winning,' Says Coach Jamahl Mosley

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is celebrating today after Friday night's big win against the Toronto Raptors. And it wouldn't have been possible without Franz Wagner.

The second-year pro from Michigan scored a season-high 34 in Friday's win against the Raptors and came up with a clutch rebound and put back down the stretch to give the Magic the go-ahead bucket.

“He’s about winning," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "We’ve said this from the beginning of the year. He’s one of the most competitive guys I've been around and add the basketball IQ on top of that. That’s what makes him special.”

Mosley praised Wagner for his mentality, and the former Michigan Wolverine repaid the favor, crediting the coaching staff for his successful night.

“I think this game shows that it works, what the coaches are telling us," Wagner said. "They’re telling us to get to the paint and then make decisions from there. Toronto is really good at collapsing to the paint and defending that room. In that second and third action is when you get baskets at the rim most of the time. I think it’s just a credit to how we moved the basketball around and let everybody touch it throughout the possession.”

Wagner's 34 points are the most by any Magic player this season. For a team that ranks 29th in the league in scoring and 27th in offensive rating, it's a breath of fresh air for Orlando to have a volume scorer like Wagner.

He'll hope to keep his offensive game sharp in Sunday's rematch with the Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

