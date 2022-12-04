Magic Frustrated After 8th Straight Loss vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors handed the Orlando Magic another loss Saturday night. It's Orlando's eighth straight defeat.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-19) is still in free fall after a 121-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors (12-11) Saturday night at ScotiaBank Arena.

Orlando started off the game flat and never found a way to dig out of the deep hole it dug for itself.

The Raptors led by as much as 33 points during the game and dominated from start to finish. The Magic simply could not withstand the energy the Raptors crowd gave and several Orlando players put out some of their worst performances of the season.

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner scored a season-low nine points apiece. However, the bench played well enough to make the score look respectable. Terrence Ross went 7 of 7 from the field and scored a team-high 18 points, while Cole Anthony posted 12 and Admiral Schofield dropped a season-high 13.

With the loss, the Magic has now lost eight straight games, which is the second-longest losing streak in the league behind the San Antonio Spurs, which has lost the last 10 games.

Saturday's loss is another bullet on the long list of frustrations, but the team can only take what it has learned from the game and apply it Monday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

