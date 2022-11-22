Magic Forward Chuma Okeke Injures Knee vs. Pacers; What's His Status?

Chuma Okeke left Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a knee injury. When will he play for the Orlando Magic again?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic not only suffered another defeat towards its record Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, but it lost another key member of the rotation.

Chuma Okeke, who has been starting for the injured Paolo Banchero for the past seven games, left Monday's contest after 12 minutes with a knee injury.

With things already bleak on the injury front for the Magic, the team decided to be safe rather than sorry.

“That’s the same knee he’s dealt with before,” coach Jamahl Mosley said after the game. “A part of this is being careful so things don’t get any worse. We want to stay cautious with our guys and make sure we try to get healthy bodies back.”

Okeke, the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Auburn, came into the league just months after tearing his ACL. He made his debut 18 months after he was drafted, playing in just 45 out of 72 games in his "rookie" season, but Okeke was healthier last year, playing in 70 out of 82 games.

This year, he has played in every game, averaging 5.4 points per game and making a big impact on the defensive end. Okeke isn't the kind of player whose contributions are always seen in the box score, but he has played a big role for the Magic this year.

It's uncertain whether Okeke will miss any time with this injury. However, given how cautious the Magic has been with injured players, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was sidelined for a bit.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.