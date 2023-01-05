Ja Morant's Grizzlies vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (14-24) finishes off its quick three-game homestand with test against the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13).

The Orlando Magic is officially undefeated in 2023!

And while yes, the sample size is just one game, the team gets an opportunity to build on that mark tonight with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies, who currently sit atop the Western Conference and riding a four-game winning streak, come off a dominant 131-107 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Here are three things to watch in this interconference battle...

Back to 'Almost' Full Strength

After spreading out eight suspensions over the past two games, Orlando will have its typical lineup for Thursday...well almost.

Due to an illness leading up last Friday's matchup against the Washington Wizards, Mo Wagner was unable to begin his two-game suspension until last night.

Joining him on the bench to serve their own punishments for the altercation was brother Franz, Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris.

And despite having just nine players at its disposal against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the short-handed Magic pulled through in a big way.

Grizzlies Stout Defense

There is no denying that Grizzlies fourth-year guard Ja Morant is a star in this league.

But with the well-deserved publicity he has received, it's often forgotten that the surrounding pieces on this Memphis team are extremely talented - especially on the defensive end.

At the helm is 2022 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Jaren Jackson Jr., along with elite on-ball defender Dillon Brooks and interior force Steven Adams.

After missing the start of the year due to injuries, Jackson and Brooks have completely flipped this Grizzlies defense for the better since their return.

Over the past 15 games, they rank first in the NBA in Defensive RTG, allowing just 104 points per 100 possession, steals (9.1), blocks (7.1) and opponent field goal percentage (41%.)

More Balanced Offense in Store?

A big component to the double-digit victory over the Thunder on Wednesday was the offensive distribution throughout all 48 minutes.

All in all, each of the nine players who suited up scored at least six points, with eight of those reaching double figures - tying a franchise record.

Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Paolo Banchero led the way with a team-high 25 points on 8 of 17 shooting, with Gary Harris and Terrence Ross not far behind with 18 a piece.

Taking on this tough Grizzlies defense, Orlando will need contributions from everywhere in hopes of extending its unbeaten streak in 2023.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

