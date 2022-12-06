The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks face off for the first time this season.

The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks have revealed their starting lineups ahead of Monday night's tilt at Amway Center.

Magic:

- Markelle Fultz

- Franz Wagner

- Paolo Banchero

- Moritz Wagner

- Bol Bol

Bucks:

- Jrue Holiday

- Jordan Nwora

- Khris Middleton

- Giannis Antetokounmpo

- Bobby Portis

The Bucks (16-6) head into Monday having won the past 11 meetings with the Magic. Along with Milwaukee, Orlando (5-19) has struggled to beat most teams as of late, as the Magic have lost eight straight games. Only the San Antonio Spurs (6-18) have a current longer losing streak (11).

The going will only get tougher for the Magic, as it will face one of the best teams in the league. The Bucks are tied for the second-most wins so far this season and have gotten there without having their full array of stars.

Monday will mark just the second time this season that Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton will all be suiting up together. Middleton made his season debut in a 133-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The Magic will need to put together its strongest effort of the season in order to pull off an upset over the current No. 2 team in Eastern Conference. Tip-off at Amway Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

