Magic Preseason Profile: Can Markelle Fultz Return to Form?

Markelle Fultz has had an up-and-down NBA career. But with his worst injuries hopefully behind him, can the Orlando Magic point guard have a career year in 2022-23?

ORLANDO - Markelle Fultz is entering the sixth season of his career after being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

While his career hasn't amounted to his pre-draft hype, Fultz still has a lot of value as a point guard in the league and can lead the Magic backcourt to success this season.

Let's take a look back at what Fultz was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Fultz came off an eight-game season in 2020-21 with an 18-game season in 2021-22 while recovering from his torn ACL. But while he's been absent for nearly two full seasons, the former top pick showed some promise in his limited appearances last season.

Fultz averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting over 47 percent from the field. While his three-point shot isn't very accurate, his shooting percentage saw a massive improvement.

2022-23 Season Preview

Fultz stubbed and fractured his toe just before training camp, leaving his status at the beginning of the season in doubt.

Luckily, he is expected to return soon and make a larger contribution for the Magic this season. He'll compete alongside Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs for playing time in the guard rotation, but when he returns officially, he'll be the best passer out of the bunch.

While he may not be the best shooter, Fultz should have some shooting help around him in order to create a balanced offensive attack.

