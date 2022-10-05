'I'm Still Here': The Journey of Magic Guard Devin Cannady

After going undrafted in 2019, Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady has spent a bulk of his career in Lakeland until signing a contract extension this offseason.

ORLANDO - From the moment Devin Cannady entered his name in the NBA Draft, the odds were stacked against him.

The former four-year Princeton star finished his career among the greatest to ever suit up for the Tigers; finishing fifth all-time in scoring, third in three pointers made and first in free three percentages.

However, the two-time All-Ivy league honoree proceeded to go undrafted during the 2019 NBA Draft, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder for Summer League that year.

Despite not catching on with the Thunder, Cannady had a successful season with the Brooklyn Nets G-League affiliate Long Island Nets, averaging nearly 14 point, to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 40 games.

For that display, the now 26-year-old impressed the Orlando Magic organization enough to receive a contract in November of 2020, but was waived just a month later before getting another chance to play with the Lakeland Magic over the 2021 season.

Cannady was sure to make the most of the second chance, winning the G League championship MVP for Lakeland after scoring 22 points in the final.

And on April 7th, 2021, Cannady became just the 11th player player in Princeton history to play in NBA game after receiving his first 10-day contract.

After Orlando turned that contract into a two-way deal a week later, a horrific compound fracture to Cannady's left ankle in a game against the Indiana Pacers sidelined the guard for the next several months.

"I'm a fringe guy, a two way, 10-day guy who had what could have been a career or season ending injury," Cannady said. "The Magic could have easily looked at me, 'you may have potential' and just went on to the next person, but I'm still here."

But despite the injury, Cannady would eventually return to Orlando towards the end of last season, playing five games for the team, all while averaging 10 points and shooting over 40 percent from three on over seven attempts per contest.

For the marksman display, he was retained for the rest of the season and signed a multi-year contract extension this past offseason.

"I think a big reason why I keep fighting why, and why I work so hard and pour so much energy into this organization is because they've done the same for me."

With Orlando now feeling like home, Cannady has made an effort to bring back to the city that has given him so much over the past three years.

"Family, it really is a family environment, it feels like home to me," Cannady said. "I don't do this for myself. I don't. I don't do it for the money for the notoriety. I was once a kid who had dreams, aspirations and always was seeking out greatness.

"I wanted to be the best version of myself. I wanted to be in the NBA and I'm sure there's kids out there in this community or back home where I'm from who feel the same way and maybe they don't have that person to, physically tangibly be there for them even in a moment."

While it has been interesting journey to say the least, Cannady is still here, the place that entrusted him from the start.

"For me it's just doing what I do," Cannady said. "That's communicating at a high level, it's holding people accountable, having energy and making shots. If I do that, my goal is to be here long-term with the team, hopefully that's what happens."

The 6-2 guard will fight for a rotation spot along with Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and R.J Hampton.

Check out our other Magic preseason player profiles you might have missed so far:

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.