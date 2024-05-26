Magic Report Cards: Franz Wagner Experiences Highs and Lows
ORLANDO — Few players were as reliable for the Orlando Magic as Franz Wagner.
The 6-foot-10 German forward set career highs in points (19.7), rebounds (5.7), assists (3.7) and steals (1.1) per game. He also had a pair of huge performances in Orlando's seven-game playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
There were also struggles. Wagner shot 28.1 percent on his 3-point attempts, a dropoff of eight percentage points from the 2022-23 season. Those misfires continued in the playoffs, as he shot 26.5 percent from beyond the arc. Wagner, 22, disappeared in Game 7 against Cleveland, scoring six points on 1-of-15 shooting in the 104-92 loss that ended the Magic's season.
"It's going to stick with me all summer," Wagner said. "Hopefully I can use it as motivation and fuel that the right way."
Best moment: In Game 4 against Cleveland, with Paolo Banchero scoring only nine points, Wagner rescued the Magic to tie the series. In the second-half comeback, Wagner scored 23 points to finish off a double-double — 34 points, 13 rebounds — with no turnovers.
Wagner shot 13-of-17 from the field and became just the third player in the past 10 years to total at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and zero turnovers in a playoff game — joining Banchero, who accomplished the feat one game earlier.
The Michigan product was also special in Game 6, scoring 26 points in Orlando's win to force Game 7. Wagner averaged 18.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game against the Cavaliers.
Final grade: B+
Wagner should be lauded for setting career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game, but his regression as a 3-point shooter and Game 7 performance can't be overlooked. Wagner's ability to return to form as a 3-point shooter — he shot 36.1 percent in 2022-23 — will be a necessity for Orlando's offense, which ranked 24th in points per game, tied for last in 3-pointers made per game, and scored100 or fewer points three times against Cleveland.
Wagner's season should be considered a success, as he cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone and one of the better No. 2 options in the league in his final season before becoming eligible for a contract extension.
