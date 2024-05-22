Magic's Paolo Banchero, an Undercover Star, Praises WNBA's Caitlin Clark
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022, has flown under the radar his first two seasons in the NBA.
Banchero was 2023 Rookie of the Year and he earned a place in the 2024 All-Star Game, yet the Magic have played in just one nationally televised game — on Feb. 13, when Orlando retired Shaquille O'Neal's number.
Now compare Banchero's brand with the attention paid to a couple other No. 1 draft picks — San Antonio Spurs giant Victor Wembanyama (11 national TV appearances with the fifth-worst NBA team) and most recently Caitlin Clark, whose achievements have created a never-before-seen buzz around women's basketball.
The women's NCAA Championship Game, featuring Clark's Iowa versus unbeaten South Carolina, attracted 5 million more viewers than the men's final. And now Clark's first four WNBA games, all losses, attracted record audiences on ESPN's platforms for women's basketball.
Again, for those watching the national television scoreboard:
- Paolo Banchero, one game in two seasons;
- Victor Wembanyama, 11 games in 2023-24; and
- Caitlin Clark, 36 WNBA games scheduled.
One fan took note of the disparity on X, posting that Clark has already appeared in more nationally televised games in her first two weeks as a pro than Banchero has through his first two years.
Banchero reposted the tweet and added his own appreciation for Clark.
"Rightfully so!" Banchero wrote. "My time coming."
Clark enters the WNBA as one of the most hyped prospects in the league's history. The all-time leading scorer in college basketball led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA championship game appearances and captured the nation's attention.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James also noted Clark's impact on the WNBA — despite being just four games into her career — on his podcast "Mind The Game."
"Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is going to happen for the WNBA," James said.
While Banchero plays in a small market for a team that just reached the playoffs for the first time in four years, one could argue he's on the cusp of superstardom. The 6-foot-10 forward became just the third No. 1 overall pick to average at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds within his first two seasons, joining NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and James. Banchero also joined James in becoming the second player in NBA history under age 22 to average at least 25 points and eight rebounds in a playoff series.
National TV exposure aside, the arrow is pointing up for Banchero and the Magic.
