Magic Guard Suggs' NBA All-Defense Honor Caps a Breakout Season
ORLANDO — Jalen Suggs was the heart and soul of an Orlando Magic defense that ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating, fourth in points allowed, and fifth in steals per game.
Now, Suggs has the recognition to prove his growing impact on the Magic and his place among the NBA's best defenders.
Suggs made the NBA All-Defensive second team, which was announced on Tuesday. He is the first Magic guard to make an All-Defense team and only the third Magic honoree in 35 years. Dwight Howard and Horace Grant are the others.
Suggs' defensive efforts were part of a career season for the former Gonzaga guard. He also put up career-best averages in points (12.6), field goal percentage (47.1), 3-point percentage (39.7), and offensive rating (112.9).
Entering this past season, Suggs' role was uncertain. Across his first two seasons, he played in only 101 games, starting 64. With a plethora of guards on Orlando's roster, the pressure was on Suggs to live up to expectations as a former No. 5 overall pick.
Starting with his elite defense, Suggs, 22, was an integral part of the engine that helped lead the Magic to their best season since 2010-11.
Suggs tied for seventh in the NBA in steals with a career-best 1.4 per game. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard had 31 games with at least two steals, including one game with six steals, three games with four steals, and eight games with three steals. Orlando was 20-11 in those games in which Suggs had multiple steals.
Suggs also had a career-best 110.4 defensive rating, 12th-best among players who played at least 2,000 minutes this season.
"We have fun playing defense," Suggs said on Dec. 11. "We enjoy getting turned up and being energized on defensive plays all the way down the line. Everyone does it and everyone's buying into it. We all have that collective mindset of it's tough to score. We have a lot of versatility, a lot of passion, and a lot of will."
"We’ve got a few dudes on this team between Jalen [Suggs] and JI [Jonathan Isaac], who I like to call the heads of the snake on the defensive end," Magic guard Cole Anthony said on Nov. 22. "Those are two dudes who have All-Defensive Team potential. When I’m on the bench watching how hard Jalen plays on that defensive end, it makes me want to go out there and guard, cause that energy is contagious.”
Suggs was joined on the All-Defensive Second Team by Boston Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.
The All-Defensive first team honorees were Minnesota Timberwolves rim protector and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis.
