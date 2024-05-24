NBA's Top Players Age 25 and Under: Is Magic's Paolo Banchero Underrated?
ORLANDO — Few players in the playoffs did more to cement themselves as an ascending superstar than Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.
The 2022 No. 1 overall pick averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, including a 38-point performance in Game 7 of the Magic's first-round series in the Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Banchero was just the second player in NBA history under 22 years old to average at least 25 points and eight rebounds per game since Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in 2004 and the third-youngest player to score more than 30 points three times in a series.
Banchero was also the first No. 1 overall pick to average at least 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game within their first two seasons since James in 2004-05. And yet, despite Banchero's stellar second season, he ranked ninth in The Ringer's "Best of the NBA’s Next Generation Rankings." Ninth? Really? More on that in a minute.
"In a game that demands versatility, length, size, and quickness, Paolo is one of the most multifaceted players to come out of the draft in the last decade—a big man who can play either role in the pick-and-roll," The Ringer wrote. "And after a promising showing in the first round of this year’s playoffs — wherein he averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, and four assists over seven games — Banchero has shown he has all the tools to be the face of Orlando’s title hopes for years to come."
Banchero's teammate, Franz Wagner, ranked No. 18. Wagner averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in the regular season. He carried his success into the playoffs, averaging 18.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, including a 34-point performance in Game 4.
Orlando was one of seven teams to have at least two players on the list. San Antonio Spurs forward and reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama ranked No. 1
In a league full of young stars, ranking in the top 10 of the best players 25 years old and younger is nothing to scoff at, but ranking behind players who aren't No. 1 options is debatable.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, who ranked No. 8, and center Chet Holmgren, ranked No. 7, are clearly the second and third options behind Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranked No. 3. While Williams and Holmgren are stellar players in their own right and have OKC on the cusp of becoming a perennial contender, Banchero averaged more points and assists per game in the regular season than both players.
If Banchero can continue to grow and lead Orlando on a deeper playoff run in his third season, the debate may end there. And if he could carry his playoff success into the regular season next year, he could find himself even higher on the list among the NBA's elite young players.
