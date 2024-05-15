Magic Report Cards: Goga Bitadze Flashes Potential
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic were one of the deepest teams in the league this season, and that became evident when Goga Bitadze was playing well early on.
Bitadze, 24, started 33 games for the Magic this season, mostly during the early part of the year when Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a hand injury that knocked him out for 20 games.
Bitadze made his impact moreso on the defensive end as a rim protector for the Magic, but once Carter came back into the lineup, the Georgian center faded back into the bench.
Bitadze is a free agent this summer, and there isn't a guarantee that he'll return to Orlando, but he would like to be back with the Magic.
"I got waived and these guys picked me up off of waivers," Bitadze said at exit interviews on May 6. "I didn't even know if I was going to stay in the league. I was already thinking about going back to Europe and these guys just took me in with open arms. This is the home [where] I want to be in. If it comes down to that and I'm still here, I would be really happy."
Bitadze proved this season that he belongs in the NBA, and he could have interest around the league. The Magic would like to bring him back, but they likely won't give him too much of his well-deserved raise given his role on the team.
Perhaps a rival may offer a bigger role with more money that will allow Bitadze to flash the potential he showed earlier in the year.
Grade: B-
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO REPORT CARD The Orlando Magic have found their superstar in Paolo Banchero.CLICK HERE
- COLE REPORT CARD Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony had his fair share of ups and downs this season. CLICK HERE
- SHOULD MAGIC STEER CLEAR OF KLAY THOMPSON? The Magic need better 3-point shooting, but Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is past his prime. CLICK HERE
- WENDELL CARTER JR. UNDERGOING SURGERY Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. missed 20 games due to a broken hand. CLICK HERE
- GOGA WANTS BACK Goga Bitadze was imperative to the Orlando Magic's early-season success, but will he re-sign after barely playing at the end of the year? CLICK HERE