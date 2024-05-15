The Magic Insider

Magic Report Cards: Goga Bitadze Flashes Potential

The Orlando Magic saw some promise in Goga Bitadze in his first full season.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) warms up before the game
Mar 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) warms up before the game / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic were one of the deepest teams in the league this season, and that became evident when Goga Bitadze was playing well early on.

Bitadze, 24, started 33 games for the Magic this season, mostly during the early part of the year when Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a hand injury that knocked him out for 20 games.

Bitadze made his impact moreso on the defensive end as a rim protector for the Magic, but once Carter came back into the lineup, the Georgian center faded back into the bench.

Bitadze is a free agent this summer, and there isn't a guarantee that he'll return to Orlando, but he would like to be back with the Magic.

"I got waived and these guys picked me up off of waivers," Bitadze said at exit interviews on May 6. "I didn't even know if I was going to stay in the league. I was already thinking about going back to Europe and these guys just took me in with open arms. This is the home [where] I want to be in. If it comes down to that and I'm still here, I would be really happy."

Bitadze proved this season that he belongs in the NBA, and he could have interest around the league. The Magic would like to bring him back, but they likely won't give him too much of his well-deserved raise given his role on the team.

Perhaps a rival may offer a bigger role with more money that will allow Bitadze to flash the potential he showed earlier in the year.

Grade: B-

