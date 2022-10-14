Magic Starting 5: Can Admiral Schofield Make Difference For Orlando?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. SCHOFIELD MAKING IMPACT IN ORLANDO

"Orlando Magic wing Admiral Schofield currently occupies one of the two-way spots on the roster. As a fourth-year player, this is the final season Schofield can be on a two-way deal. That means he either finds a spot on a roster or plays overseas. Let's take a look back at what Schofield was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season."

2. BOL BOL TAKES 'ANOTHER STEP'

Cleveland Cavaliers second-year big man Evan Mobley will make his preseason debut in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Mobley has been dealing with an ankle injury and the Cavs wanted to give him an opportunity to shake off some rust before the team's season opener on Wednesday.

While the team will play Mobley, Cleveland will be without Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

3. JULIUS RANDLE'S SON CRIES OVER KNICKS PRESEASON LOSS

"Luckily, it’s just preseason. But don’t tell that to Julius Randle’s five-year-old son Kyden.



“I don’t care it’s preseason!” Kyden said with frustration as his mother, Kendra Randle, recorded his reaction in an innocent and hilarious video.

Looks like no one should be questioning Kyden's loyalty to the team."

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is five days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

