Magic Starting 5: How Long is Jalen Suggs Out?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. HOW LONG IS SUGGS OUT?

"While the injury looked like Suggs could miss a considerable amount of time, the second-year guard told reporters Sunday that he's hopeful for a quick return.

"They [medical staff] just told me to take it day-by-day," Suggs said. "We'll see in a couple days, we'll reassess how we're feeling and go from there."

2. DOMINATING THE SIMPLE

"For the Orlando Magic organization, one word has been a constant reminder leading up to the October 19th regular season tip-off: simplify.

"We've been preaching to dominate the simple," second-year guard Jalen Suggs said.

3. HOUSTAN HOPING TO CARVE OUT ROLE

"Orlando Magic rookie Caleb Houstan is the youngest player on the roster. At just 19 years old, Houstan was born just five months before LeBron James entered the league. After one year at Michigan, Houstan went straight to the pros and was taken by the Magic with the 34th pick in the NBA Draft.

"Let's take a look back at what Houstan was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season."

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is eight days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

