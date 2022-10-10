Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Reveals Injury Timetable; Can He Return For Season Opener?

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a bone bruise in Friday's preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks. How long will the injury keep Suggs out of the lineup?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is preparing for life without guard Jalen Suggs after he suffered a bone bruise in Friday night's win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Suggs was pushed on a screen by Spencer Dinwiddie in the first quarter, which knocked him out of the rest of the game.

While the injury looked like Suggs could miss a considerable amount of time, the second-year guard told reporters Sunday that he's hopeful for a quick return.

"They [medical staff] just told me to take it day-by-day," Suggs said. "We'll see in a couple days, we'll reassess how we're feeling and go from there."

Being on the sidelines isn't a new feeling for Suggs, who sat out in 34 games of his rookie season with various injuries. Now that he's familiar with the challenges of rehab, Suggs hopes to get past it with a better mindset.

"I think one good thing is that going through it enough last year, I'm not getting down on it," Suggs said. "I'm in a good spot right now."

There's also optimism that Suggs' injury is far better than what could have possibly happened. That likely means Suggs could have faced a season-ending injury, but that appears to have been avoided.

"Those things go one of two ways," Suggs said. "They are either the worst, or you know, they are things that are really manageable, and you know, thankfully, it was one of those really manageable things."

While a definitive timetable has yet to be determined, it looks like Suggs will be re-evaluated sometime before the season starts next Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

